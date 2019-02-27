Booking Holdings -7% after guidance disappoints

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) trades lower after guidance arrives in behind expectations.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.26B in Q4 vs. $1.22B consensus.

Gross travel bookings increased 9% in Q4 to $19.55B (+13% constant currency). Merchant bookings were up 46%.

Room nights increased 13.-% during the quarter, while rental car days were down 0.6%. Airline tickets fell 1.3%.

Gross profit growth was up 16.3% as reported or 21% on a constant currency basis.

Looking ahead, the company sees Q1 EBITDA of $680M to $700M vs. $827M consensus and EPS of $10.90 to $11.20 vs. $12.76 consensus.

Shares of Booking are down 7.07% in AH trading to $1,773.00.

