Box plunges 18% on downside forecast

Box (NYSE:BOX) shares plunge 18% after the Q4 EPS beat was sunk by downside Q1 and FY20 outlooks.

Q1 expects $161M to $162M in revenue (consensus: $169.81M) and -$0.29 to -$0.28 EPS (consensus: -$0.01).

FY20 has $700M to $704M (consensus: $732.76M) and EPS from -$0.03 to $0.01 (consensus: $0.03).

The company notes that Q4 billings came in under its expectations due to EMEA weakness and longer sale cycles. Billings totaled $237.7M compared to the $254.7M consensus.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

Previously: Box beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (Feb. 27)