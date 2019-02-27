Rubicon Project +15% as Q4 revenue tops consensus

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 14.8% postmarket after a surprise non-GAAP profit and revenue outperformance in Q4.

Revenues grew nearly 32% and GAAP net loss narrowed to just $2.2M from a year-ago loss of $23.8M.

Desktop revenue was up 21% while mobile revenue grew 43% (and made up 55% of the total). Video revenue more than doubled Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA swung to a gain of $9.9M from a year-ago loss of $6.2M.

Meanwhile, ad spend rose 22%, and take rate increased 150 basis points to 13.8% from Q3.

It's guiding to revenue gains of 25% for Q1.

"We returned to strong year-over-year revenue growth, we were adjusted EBITDA positive with a margin of 24%, and most importantly, we were cash flow positive, excluding working capital swings, a year ahead of target,” says CEO Michael Barrett.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.

Previously: Rubicon Project beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Feb. 27 2019)

Press release