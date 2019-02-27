Stocks muddle through amid little market moving news

Stocks ended mixed, with the S&P 500 and Dow closing slightly lower for the second straight day as the Nasdaq and Russell 200 edged higher, amid little market moving news and congressional testimony from Trade Rep Lighthizer and Fed Chair Powell that brought few major surprises.

"The market got a bit ahead of itself in term of optimism" around trade and is "now coming back down to reality," said Shawn Cruz, manager of trader strategy at TD Ameritrade.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, energy (+0.4%), financials (+0.4%) and industrials (+0.4%) topped today's leaderboard while health care lagged as Medicare For All legislation is introduced in Congress.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, lifting the two-year yield 3 bps to 2.51% and the 10-year yield 6 bps to 2.69%.

WTI crude oil climbed 2.6% to $56.94/bbl following bullish data on U.S. inventories.