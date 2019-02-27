Square slumps 6.6% after Q1 EPS guidance trails consensus

Square (NYSE:SQ) sinks 6.6% in after-hours trading after Q1 adjusted EPS guidance of 6 cents-8 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 12 cents.

Sees Q1 net revenue of $472M-$482M vs. consensus of $474.0M.

Sees full-year 2019 adjusted EPS of 74 cents-78 cents, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 70 cents; and revenue guidance of $4.35B-$4.41B surpasses the $2.25B consensus estimate.

Q4 adjusted EPS of 14 cents, beating consensus by 1 cent, increased from 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 gross payment volume of $23.0B increases from $22.5B in Q3 and $17.9B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $81M rose from $71M in Q3 and $41M a year ago.

