Monster Beverage +4% after energizing sales report

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) rallies after besting estimates with its Q4 report.

Sales from the Monster Energy Drinks business during the quarter were reported at $853M (+16% Y/Y) vs. $826M anticipated.

Monster's gross profit as a percentage of sales was 59.7% vs. 62.1% a year ago and 61.1% consensus. The lower margin rate was due in part to higher aluminum costs and a different geographic/product sales mix.

The company also announced that it's authorizing a $500M share buyback plan.

Shares of Monster are up 4.14% in AH trading to $61.17.

