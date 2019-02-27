Orbcomm -3.3% amid Q4 miss on lower product sales

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is 3.3% lower postmarket after missing on top and bottom lines in its Q4 earnings, with revenues dropping by double digits on nearly steady service revenues but lower product sales.

Net loss narrowed to $5.6M from $7.5M, and EBITDA rose to $14.1M from $6.8M.

While service revenues dropped 1.7%, product sales fell off 24.5% to $27.7M.

The company reported large deployments in the prior year, including JB Hunt and the U.S. Postal Service; excluding those, total revenues were up nearly $2M Y/Y.

“Last year we embarked on a number of initiatives to improve our products with innovative technology, while significantly reducing costs," says CEO Marc Eisenberg. "Although these initiatives led to delays in select hardware deployments in the fourth quarter, we have a robust pipeline of opportunities and anticipate making substantial strides in all of our key metrics of revenue, margin and profitability.”

For 2019, it's guiding to recurring service revenue growth of 5-7.5%, service gross margin of 66-68%, product gross margin over 30%, cash flow from operations of about $50M and EBITDA of $70M-$75M.

