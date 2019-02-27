Liberty Global selling Swiss unit to Sunrise

Alongside its Q4 earnings, Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) announced it's selling its Swiss operation to Sunrise Communications Group.

The deal values Liberty's unit, UPC Switzerland, at 6.3B Swiss francs (about $6.3B); net cash proceeds are about $2.6B.

UPC Switzerland passed 2.3M homes and served 1.1M customers as of Dec. 31, and those subscribers signed up for 1.1M video, 700,000 broadband and 520,000 voice services.

The deal creates the leading converged challenger in the Swiss market, Liberty says, as the No. 2 player in mobile, TV, fixed broadband and fixed voice.

It's expected to close before the end of 2019.