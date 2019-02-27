Regions Financial boosts tech, cuts space in 3-year plan

Feb. 27, 2019 4:54 PM ETRegions Financial Corporation (RF)RFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) sees 2019 adjusted total revenue growth of 2%-4% in 2019 and adjusted average loan growth in the low single digits, the bank announced at its Investor Day.
  • Announces three-year targets: Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 18%-20%; 2021 adjusted efficiency ratio of less than 55 percent; annual positive operating leverage.
  • Plans opportunistic hiring and de novo branch expansion in key growth markets including Atlanta, Houston, and Orlando. 
  • Is repositioning its retail distribution network and employing a thin network strategy to serve more current and prospective customers while reducing costs.
  • Allocates ~$625M this year, or 11% of 2018 revenue, for technology investments, with almost half going to new projects to accelerate growth and improve the customer experience.
  • Is in the process of exiting 2.1M square feet, resulting in a 15% reduction in total branch and non-branch space between 2017 and 2021.
  • Previously: Regions Financial Q4 focus on costs, branch consolidation (Jan. 18)
