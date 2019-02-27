Golar sees bullish LNG shipping market in 2019-20 despite current volatility

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) says it foresees a bullish liquefied natural gas shipping market in H2 2019 and in 2020 amid higher supply and lower ship delivery.

GLNG expects tanker deliveries to slow to 39 in 2019 from record levels of 49 last year, and only five vessels among the 2019 deliveries are uncontracted, showing a tight availability.

At the same time, new liquefaction capacity is ramping up at its fastest pace in history, with 35M mt/year of new LNG volume scheduled to come on line in 2019, mostly from the U.S., which is set to double its current nameplate export capacity, implying long distance trips to Europe and Asia.

Long-term LNG prices will continue to be set by U.S. producers offering an indexation to Henry Hub indexed LNG that will squeeze the economics of higher cost liquefaction solutions and supply in the longer term, GLNG says.