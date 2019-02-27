Ladder Capital Q4 core earnings rise 1.8% Y/Y

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Q4 core EPS of 45 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 43 cents, but slips from 47 cents in the year-ago period.

Q4 after-tax core earnings of $52.2M rose from $51.3M a year ago.

Originated $419.9M of commercial mortgage loans in Q4, resulting in total originations of $2.8B in 2018.

Undepreciated book value per share of $15.34 at Dec. 31, 2018 increased from $14.60 at Dec. 31, 2017.

GAAP book value per Class A share was $13.90 vs. $13.82 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

