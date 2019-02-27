Compass Diversified sinks 2.9% after unexpected Q4 loss

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) slides 2.9% after Q4 net loss of $6.5M, or 25 cents per share, vs. net income of $46.0M, or 53 cents, in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate was for EPS of 41 cents.

Q4 net sales of $452.5M, exceeding consensus of $431.7M, increased from $348.4M a year ago.

After the end of the quarter, CODI agreed to sell its majority-owned subsidiary, FHF Holdings known as Manitoba Harvest, to Tilray for a sales price up to C$419M.

Conference call on Feb. 28 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Compass Diversified Holdings misses by $0.31, beats on revenue (Feb. 27)