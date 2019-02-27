Boingo -12.5% as Q1 guidance arrives on light side

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) has slid 12.5% postmarket after it beat Q4 expectations but guided on the light side for the current quarter.

Solid revenue gains in military/multifamily applications added to core strength in distributed antenna systems to boost revenues 18%.

The company swung to a profit of $0.4M from a net loss of $1M a year ago.

EBITDA rose 13.4% to $23.2M on an adjusted basis.

Revenue breakout: Distributed antenna system, $25.3M (up 5.4%); Military/multifamily, $23.4M (up 54.9%); Wholesale--Wi-Fi, $11.1M (up 21.6%); Retail, $3.7M (down 38.1%); Advertising and other, $4.4M (up 36.2%).

Net cash from operations was $22.5M vs. a prior-year $30.3M; free cash flow was -$13.7M, vs. prior-year $11.7M.

It's guiding to Q1 revenues of $63M-$68M (vs. consensus for $67.4M), EBITDA of $17M-$21M, and EPS of -$0.14 to -$0.21 (below consensus for -$0.07).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenues of $270M-$280M (light of consensus for $290.5M), EBITDA of $80M-$87M and EPS of -$0.45 to -$0.34 (well below consensus for -$0.15).

Previously: Boingo Wireless beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Feb. 27 2019)

Press release