Applied Opto -9.8% on convertible notes offering

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 9.8% lower postmarket after proposing an offering of $70M in convertible senior notes due 2024.

The company expects to grant initial purchasers a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $7M in notes.

Note will be senior unsecured obligations and final terms will be set at pricing.

Some of the net proceeds will be used to fully repay the company's capital expenditure loan and real estate term loan with Branch Banking and Trust, with the remainder going to general purposes.