Whitestone REIT evaluates internal controls; shares -1.8%

Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) slips 1.8% in after-hours trading after the company said it's evaluating effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

Whitestone REIT will restate financial results for the first three quarters of 2018 after SEC staff determined contribution of all equity interests in 14 properties to Pillarstone OP didn't meet the requirements for derecognition of underlying assets under Topic 606.

Q4 core FFO per share of 27 cents fell from 30 cents in the year-ago period; same-store property NOI growth -0.9%.

Sees 2019 core FFO per share of $1.06-$1.10; compares with 2018 actual core FFO per share of $1.16.

Sees 2019 same-store NOI growth of 0.5%-2% compared with 2018 same-store NOI growth of 3.3%.

Conference call on Feb. 28 at 11:00 AM ET.

