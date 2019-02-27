California Resources +9% after big Q4 earnings beat

California Resources (NYSEMKT:CRC) +9.5% after-hours after routing Q4 earnings expectations alongside a 20% Y/Y rise in revenues, on the back of higher realized prices for oil and natural gas.

CRC says Q4 production volumes rose 8% to 136K boe/day from 126K boe/day in the prior-year quarter, largely driven by the Elk Hills acquisition in Q2 2018; volumes for oil averaged 86K bbl/day, NGL 16K bbl/day and gas 204K cf/day.

Q4 realized price for oil with hedges was $59.97/bbl from $56.92/bbl in the prior-year quarter ($66.12 without hedges vs. $59.87 prior), natural gas liquids fell to $43.56/bbl from $44.03/bbl a year ago, and natural gas rose to $3.77/Mcf from $2.77/Mcf in Q4 2017.

CRC estimates a 2019 internally funded capital program of $300M-$385M and says it is in discussions to obtain additional investments from new and existing joint ventures that could increase the 2019 capital program by $100M-$150M.