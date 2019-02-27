Bilibili +6.2% amid more heavy growth in revenues, users

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) is up 6.2% postmarket following a beat on top and bottom lines in Q4 results that featured more heavy revenue and user growth (and more heavy investment to fuel growth).

Revenues grew 57% to 1.16B yuan (about $168.1M).

Cost of revenues rose by 72%, however, to 958.5M (about $139.4M). Net loss widened to 152M yuan ($22.1M) on an adjusted basis, from a year-ago loss of 25.3M yuan.

Average monthly active users rose 29% to 92.8M; of those, mobile MAUs hit 79.5M, up 37% Y/Y.

Meanwhile average monthly paying users (single-counted) hit 4.4M, up 298% Y/Y. Average monthly payers for mobile games rose 36% to 0.9M.

Revenue breakout: Mobile games, 712.8M yuan (up 15%); Live broadcasting and value-added services, 201.8M yuan (up 276%); Advertising, 159.9M yuan (up 302%); E-commerce and others, 81M yuan (up 254%).

"As we execute our commercialization strategy, we are pleased to see a more balanced revenue mix with increased revenue contribution from our advertising and live broadcasting, and value-added services businesses," says CFO Sam Fan.

For Q1, it's guiding to revenues of 1.27B-1.29B yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

