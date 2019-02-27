Apache +1% as Q4 earnings beat estimates, Permian production pops 33%

Apache (NYSE:APA) +1% after-hours as Q4 earnings top expectations and revenues rise 11% Y/Y to $1.77B, helped by higher production from its Permian Basin shale assets.

APA says total Q4 output rose 10% Y/Y 482.3K boe/day, including a 33% Y/Y jump in Permian production to 235.9K boe/day; total international production fell 9% Y/Y to 198.8K boe/day.

APA raises the lower end of the range for its 2019 production guidance to 425K-440K boe/day from 410K-440K previously, and reiterates Q4 2019 exit rate guidance of 6%-10% production growth worldwide and 12%-16% growth in the U.S.

The company also plans a 2019 upstream capital budget of $2.4B, 22% below 2018 levels, with the U.S. receiving 75% of of its total upstream investment.