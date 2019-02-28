China factory activity slides amid shaky trade talks

Statements from U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are weighing on Chinese investor sentiment, with the Shanghai Composite falling 0.4% during the session.

He said it was too early to predict an outcome in trade talks and the U.S. will need to maintain the threat of tariffs on Chinese goods for years even if Washington and Beijing strike a deal.

China's manufacturing PMI for February also fell to 49.2, highlighting another contraction and deepening cracks in the country's economy.

ETFs: EWY, KF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, KOR, HEWY, FLKR