Luckin Coffee aims for U.S. IPO in 2019

Luckin Coffee, which has ambitions to overtake Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in China this year, has tapped three banks including Credit Suisse to work on a U.S. IPO, Reuters reports.

The Beijing-based startup, which is targeting a valuation of about $3B, opened over 2,000 cafes last year and aims to launch 2,500 new outlets in 2019.

Luckin is said to have chosen New York for the listing as Hong Kong generally requires IPO applicants to have a track record of three financial years.