Futures dip ahead of Q4 GDP release

Wall Street is pointing to modest declines, with U.S. stock index futures down 0.3% , amid shaky trade talks, the collapse of the North Korea summit and escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Fourth quarter GDP will also be released this morning, with analysts expecting a growth rate of around 2.3%, a figure that might leave 2018 growth just shy of the Trump administration’s 3% annual target.

"The key issue is the reported plunge in December retail sales," said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Economics. "Retail sales account for about 30% of GDP, so a big miss even in just one month of the quarter is enough to make a material difference."

Oil is down 0.7% at $56.54/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1326/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.67%.

