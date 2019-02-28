Tortoise Acquisition prices $225M initial public offering

Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE:SHLL.U) has priced its initial public offering of 22.5M units at $10.00 per unit.

The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and begin to trading today.

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of the Company’s Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3,375,000 units.