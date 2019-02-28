Huntsman prices $750M of senior notes

Huntsman International LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has priced $750M of Senior Notes due 2029 at a price of 98.870% of their principal amount and will bear interest at a rate of 4.500% per annum.

Huntsman expects the offering to close on March 13.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem in full $650M of its 4.875% Senior Notes due 2020 and to pay associated costs and accrued interest and the remainder for general corporate purposes.