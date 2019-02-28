Sterling steady as Labour backs referendum

Although the move won't have immediate consequences, the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party is finally committed to calling for a second Brexit referendum.

A substantial minority of Tories last night also abstained or voted against the new timetable set out by Theresa May, including a future option on delaying Brexit.

France's Emmanuel Macron previously insisted that no delay to Brexit can be granted unless there is evidence of a plan in Britain to break the current impasse.

FTSE 100 -0.9% ; Sterling flat at $1.3308.

