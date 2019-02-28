How much are streamers losing from mooching?

As many as 1 in 5 people today are mooching off of someone else's account when streaming video from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Hulu (CMCSA, DIS, FOX, T) or Amazon Video (NASDAQ:AMZN), according to a new study from CordCutting.com.

On average, Netflix tends to be pirated for the longest period - at 26 months - compared with 16 months for Amazon Prime Video or 11 months for Hulu.

Netflix could be losing $192M in revenue per month from the piracy - more than the $45M monthly loss estimated for Amazon or $40M for Hulu.