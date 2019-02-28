Crocs down 4% post Q4 results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) reports revenue growth of 11.3% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

E-commerce revenue expanded 18.9%, wholesale revenue advanced 9.7%, and retail revenue up 1.3%.

Retail comparable store sales climbed 13.4%.

Direct to consumer comparable store sales grew 16%.

Gross margin rate up 80 bps to 46.2%.

SG&A expense rate improved 790 bps to 52.7%.

Store count was 383 for the quarter.

During Q4, the company repurchased 1.2M common shares for ~$26.1M, at an average price of $21.05 per share.

Q1 Guidance: Revenues: $280M to $290M; Gross margin rate: ~45.5%; SG&A expense rate: 37% t 38%.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: +5% to +7%; Gross margin rate: ~49.5%; SG&A expense rate: ~41%; Operating margin rate: ~8.5%; Capex: ~$65M.

CROX -3.58% premarket.

