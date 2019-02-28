Uber, Lyft drivers getting IPO stock - WSJ

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) plan to give some of the most-active or longest-serving drivers cash with an option to buy IPO shares, according to WSJ sources.

Uber's program is expected to be valued in the hundreds of millions and would give a "significant portion" of its 3M drivers and couriers either a cash bonus or cash with the stock purchase option.

Uber has worked on ways to give drivers company shares since 2016 but ran into security laws that make it difficult to give private shares to independent contractors. Instead, IPO lead Morgan Stanley will manage the program to purchase stock at the IPO price.

Lyft will give drivers with at least 10K rides a $1,000 bonus that can be kept or used for shares. Lyft expects a "minority" of its drivers to be eligible.

The companies are both expected to go public in the first half of the year.