Endo up 7% on Q4 beat

Endo (ENDP) Q4 results: Revenues: $786.4M (+2.3%).

XIAFLEX: $79.8M (+30.2%); SUPPRELIN LA: $20.8M (-8.4%); PERCOCET: $29.4M (-8.1%); VOLTAREN Gel: $13.5M (-10.6%); VASOSTRICT: $121.4M (+22.3%); ADRENALIN: $41.6M (+59.4%); Ertapenem for injection: $31.9M; Other Sterile Injectables: $63.8M (-9.9%).

Net Loss: ($265.5M) (+2.2%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $175.4M (+0.9%); Loss Per Share: ($1.18) (+3.3%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.75 (-2.6%); CF Ops: $267.3M (-51.8%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $2.76B - 2.96B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.00 - 2.25; Non-GAAP EBITDA: $1.24B - 1.34B.

The consensus Revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimate was $738.52M and $0.59, respectively.

Shares are up 7% premarket.

