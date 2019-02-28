Best Buy no longer a sell - BofA

"Very simply, Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) reported a much better than expected quarter with stronger results on all product categories, a solid gross margin (helped in part by a change in services revenue recognition), strong SG&A leverage and minimal help from tax and buybacks," says Bank of America, pulling its Underperform rating and upgrading to Neutral.

Guidance was also solid, says the team, with margins looking particularly better than expected.

Items of caution: 1) Some of the gross margin gain was thanks to an accounting change; 2) An expansion of the lease-to-own program increases comp sales risk should a downturn occur.