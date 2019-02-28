Novavax RSV vaccine flunks late-stage study; shares down 63%

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) is poised for a significant down move premarket on the heels of results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Prepare, evaluating ResVax, an aluminum-adjuvanted respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine, for protecting infants from maternal immunization against RSV disease.

The study failed to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by the incidence of RSV lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) through 90 days of life, the primary endpoint.

In the treatment group, the incidence of medically significant RSV LRTI was 39% (placebo incidence not provided).

Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.