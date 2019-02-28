Tusa still not budging on GE's $6 PT

"The GE 10K and the related disclosure is a negative in our view, with a myriad of specific data points that support our well below consensus view on earnings and FCF, as filings indicate that fundamentals continue to deteriorate," JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa writes in a research note.

"In fact, using a more robust definition of FCF, that includes other investing CF, which is consistently a $1.5B drag, we can construe an "industrial FCF" number that is zero including Healthcare. Our PT remains $6."

GE -0.4% to $10.84/share.

