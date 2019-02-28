Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong

Encana (NYSE:ECA) +4.3% pre-market after posting a strong Q4 earnings beat, as realized prices for its oil rose 8% Y/Y to $56.54/bbl.

ECA's Q4 production rose 20% to 403.4K boe/day from 335.2K boe/day a year ago, liquids production grew more than 25% Y/Y to 192.7K bbl/day; for the full year, ECA's production was 361.2K boe/day, including 168.1K bbl/day was liquids, plus Newfield’s full year production averaged nearly 195K boe/day (62% liquids).

The company sets its FY 2019 pro forma capital investment plan set at $2.7B-$2.9B, with more than 75% allocated to its Core 3 liquids plays the Permian, Anadarko and Montney basins.

ECA also raised its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.01875/share and suspended its dividend reinvestment plan.