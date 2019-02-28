Party City missed estimates in Q4

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) reports revenue growth of 2.5% on a constant currency basis in Q4.

Brand comparable sales down 2.9%.

Retail sales up 4.3% to $411.35M, driven primarily by square footage growth from franchise and independent store acquisitions.

Net third-party wholesale revenues decreased 5.9%.

Gross margin rate decreased 160 bps to 45.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 160 bps to 23.4%.

Store count +11 Y/Y to 962.

FY2019 Guidance: Total revenue: $2.49B to $2.54B; Brand comparable sales: ~+1%; Adjusted EBITDA: $405M to $418M; Adjusted net income: $152M to $162M; Adjusted diluted EPS: $1.76 to $1.87; GAAP net income: $135M to $145M; GAAP diluted EPS: $1.42 to $1.53.

