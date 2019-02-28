TG Therapeutics up 17% premarket on positive umbralisib data

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) is up 17% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, UNITY-NHL, evaluating umbralisib in patients with treatment-resistant non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

The study med the primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) and met the company's target guidance of 40 - 50% ORR.

Preliminary data will be presented at AACR on April 1. Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference (a certainty that it will be ASCO in May/June).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.