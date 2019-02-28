TD Bank Q1 helped by retail, hurt by wholesale

TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD), like many other banks, reported strong results from retail segments for the past quarter, but market volatility and lower client activity depressed its wholesale segment results.

Boosts quarterly dividend 10% to C$0.74 per share.

Now sees full-year performance close to low end of 7%-10% medium-term target for adjusted EPS growth.

TD falls 1.3% in premarket trading.

Fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS of C$1.57 missed the average analyst estimate of C$1.72; compares with C$1.56 a year ago.

Q1 net interest income of C$5.86B vs. C$5.43B a year ago.

Q1 Canadian retail adjusted net income of C$1.86B, rose 6% Y/Y, while U.S. retail net income of C$1.24B, increased 21% on an adjusted basis Y/Y.

Q1 wholesale banking had a net loss of C$17M vs. net earnings of C$278M in the year-ago quarter, reflecting lower trading-related revenue and origination activity and higher expenses.

Q1 provision for credit losses as a percentage of net average loans and acceptances of 0.50% vs. 0.41% in Q4 and 0.45% in Q1 2018.

Adjusted return on equity for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 slipped to 15.0% from 16.3% in Q4 2018 and 16.6% for Q1 2018.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

