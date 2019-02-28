Dollar General downgraded at Deutsche Bank on valuation

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) -0.8% pre-market as Deutsche Bank downgrades shares to Hold from Buy, citing mostly valuation concerns.

The firm notes DG's stock appreciation over the past 12 months has been multiple driven, "with valuation now sitting two turns above the three- and five-year averages and near the high-end of its historical range."

DG management has executed well and gained market share in a competitive environment but guidance has been revised downward, and Deutsche Bank expects management to introduce 2019 plans in line with EPS rising at least 10% but likely leaving little to no upside ahead.

Deutsche Bank sees "SG&A growth as a notable risk against upside to numbers, as our $6.67 for next year's EPS incorporates 7% growth, abating somewhat from our forecasted 9.5% in 2018 and 10.6% in 2017... Continued increases in pressure from wages and labor could keep this line item elevated."