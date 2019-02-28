Sotheby's ends the year strong

Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) is on watch after smashing estimates with its Q4 report.

The auction house reports sales rose 16% to $6.4B for the full year, led by a 37% increase in private sales. Online sales increased 24% to $220.4M.

Operating income was up 18% to $198M for the full year.

"We have the potential to deliver even better results in 2019 by improving technology and processes for clients, though, as always, market conditions will be a factor," says Sotheby's CEO Tad Smith.

