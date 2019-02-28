Baird calls out Cummins for electrification

"We are impressed by the thoughtfulness and strategic direction of the electrified power business," Baird analyst David Leiker wrote after a field trip to Cummins' (NYSE:CMI) facilities in Indiana.

He added that the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in battery and electrification technologies over the past couple of years.

Leiker also believes Cummins is well placed to have frank discussions with large truck buyers about the best technology for a trucking application, which will include electric and hybrid vehicles.

Baird's price target for CMI suggests 25% upside at $195 per share.