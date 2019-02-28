Petrobras posts first quarterly profit in four years but Q4 misses estimates

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) +0.8% pre-market after reporting its first annual profit in five years as it swung to a net profit in Q4, although one-time provisions and writedowns led it to miss estimates.

PBR says Q4 net income rose to 2.1B reais ($564M) vs. a loss of nearly 5.5B reais in the year-ago quarter, sending FY 2018 net income to 25.78B reais for the company’s first full-year profit since 2013 but widely missing the consensus estimate of 34.9B reais, largely due to impairments and contingencies related to legal disputes, and adjusted EBITDA rose 50% to 115B reais but still below the 118B consensus.

The company lifted Q4 production of oil and natural gas liquids to 2.11M bbl/day, up 5% Q/Q.

Separately, Reuters reports a former U.S.-based Petrobras oil trader sought in Brazil over a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme has agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering in the U.S.