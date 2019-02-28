Bristol-Myers "disappointed" with Wellington position on Celgene deal

In an internal letter to company employees, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) chief Giovanni Caforio says the executive team is "very disappointed" with Wellington Management's negative position on the Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) transaction but is continuing talks with shareholders about "this unique opportunity to create sustainable value," adding that the team "believes strongly" in the merits of the merger.

CELG is down 8% premarket while BMY is up 2% .

Update: Investor Starboard Value has joined the "nay" camp. In an open letter to BMY shareholders, it says the merger is "ill-advised" and "not in the best interests" of stockholders.