Nomad Foods +6% after acquisitions power Q4 results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) rallies in early trading after disclosing Q4 results.

Organic revenue was up 4.2% during the quarter and adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to €101M.

Management says the integration of the Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's businesses is going well. "We generated significant cash flow during the fourth quarter and the year which will further enable our growth ambitions for 2019 and beyond," notes CEO Stefan Descheemaeker.

Shares of Nomad are up 6.10% premarket to $20.00.

