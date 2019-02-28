More on W&T Offshore Q4 earnings

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) reports Q4 sales were up 11% Y/Y to $143.4M, primarily driven by higher realized commodity sales price to $44.15/Boe, +20%, with oil sales price rise 13% to $62.94/bbl, however realized NGL sales price was $26.84/bbl, down 3%

The company says that Q4 production of 35,000 Boe/day was within guidance despite the impact of hurricane, pipeline and facility downtime

YE 2018 proved reserves increased 13% to 84.0 MMBoe

During 2018, the company was able to completely refinance our debt, simplify capital structure, reduce total debt principal by over $200M, extend debt maturities and establish a larger revolving credit facility.

For 2019, the company expects to increase production by 2% to 3% vs. FY18, with total capital expenditures of ~$120M; expects 2019 total production of ~12.9-14.3 MMBoe and 2.9-3.2 MMBoe for Q1 2019

