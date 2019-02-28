CIBC Q1 reflects capital markets volatility

CIBC (NYSE:CM) fiscal Q1 results reflect declines in its Capital Markets and Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking units counterbalanced by gains in Canadian and U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management units.

Boosts quarter dividend to C$1.40 per share from C$1.36.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019 of C$3.01 missed the consensus estimate of C$3.08; compare with C$3.18 in Q4 2018 and C$3.00 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 adjusted ROE of 16.0% vs. 18.8% in Q4 and 16.4% in Q4 2018.

Q1 provision for credit losses was C$338M, a C$185M increase from the year-ago quarter; includes higher losses on impaired loans in Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Capital Markets.

