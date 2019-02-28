Digital Ally: Final Taser challenge rejected

"On February 25, 2019, the Patent Office again rejected TASER’s attempts to invalidate Digital Ally’s (NASDAQ:DGLY) Patent No. 9,253,452," the company said in a press release.

"TASER, now known as Axon (NASDAQ:AAXN), began challenging the validity of Digital Ally's auto-activation patents at the Patent Office through four separate IPR challenges over two years ago. Every one of those attempts has been unsuccessful."

"There are no longer any pending IPRs on which TASER can invalidate Digital Ally’s auto-activation patents. Additionally, TASER is now barred from filing any further IPRs against these patents."