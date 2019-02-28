Keurig Dr Pepper -3% after full-year guidance arrives slightly short

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) reports sales were up 76% in Q4 following the merger. On an adjusted basis, sales rose 2.3% on a volume/mix gain of 3.7%.

Beverage concentrates sales rose 4.8% to $352M on a pro forma basis. Higher prices (+2.6%) and a positive contribution from volume/mix (+2.4%) offset a negative impact from F/X.

Operating income increased 44% to $1.24B or 6.7% on the pro forma comparison

Management says its confident in its outlook for 2019 after growing market share in carbonated soft drinks, single-serve coffee and other key categories. Keurig Dr Pepper expects to generate revenue of ~$11.24B in 2019 vs. $11.33B consensus and EPS of $1.20 to $1.22 vs. $1.23 consensus.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper are down 3.44% in premarket trading to $26.00. KDP is up 5% YTD and 44% higher over the last 52 weeks.

