Aclaris up 8% premarket on Eskata nod in Europe

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is up 8% premarket on light volume in response to the Swedish Medical Product Agency's approval of ESKATA (hydrogen peroxide) cutaneous solution, 685 mg for the treatment of adults with seborrheic keratoses (noncancerous skin growths) that are not pedunculated (elongated stalk of tissue) and are not more than 15 mm in diameter. The product is also approved in the UK, Iceland, Belgium and Finland.

The company says it is seeking a commercialization partner to market the product as an aesthetic skin treatment. It will be branded as ESKATA in Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Czech Republic, Belgium and as ESKERIELE in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the UK.