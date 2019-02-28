Ensco slips as revenues hurt by lower utilization, dayrates

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) -1.7% pre-market after narrowly missing Q4 earnings expectations amid a 12% Y/Y decline in revenues ahead of its upcoming merger with Rowan.

ESV says Q4 floater revenues fell 20% to $228M from $303M in the year-ago due to a four percentage point drop in reported utilization and a decline in average day rates to $259K from $307K in the year-earlier quarter.

ESV says customer demand for offshore drilling rigs continues to increase at a measured rate, as shown by higher levels of contracting and tendering activity, particularly for assets that deliver the greatest efficiencies for offshore well programs.

At year-end 2018, ESV had $2.2B of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities, $2.6B of liquidity and $5B of long-term debt.

ESV last week received shareholder approval to merge with Rowan: The combined pro forma financial position as of year-end 2018 would have reflected $2.8B of contracted revenue backlog excluding bonus opportunities, $1.6B of liquidity and $7.5B of long-term debt.