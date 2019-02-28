ABB -3% after Q4 net profit drops 19%

Net profit for the fourth quarter was down 19% in dollar terms at $317M, despite strong revenues from its robotics and motion division.

From April 1, ABB's operations will be split across four divisions - electrification, industrial automation, motion and robotics and discrete automation - to target $500M in annual cost savings.

By reducing management layers across the various units and optimizing the group's manufacturing footprint, the company expects to make around $300M in annual savings. The remaining $200M in savings should come from streamlining corporate functions.

The $11B sale of a majority stake in its power-grids unit to Hitachi is also on track. ABB plans to return all cash proceeds - likely between $7.6B-$7.8B - to shareholders.