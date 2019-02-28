Cowen likes managed care firms in premarket analyst action

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (131% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) initiated with Buy rating and $77 (24% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.
WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Outperform rating and $335 (27% upside) price target at Cowen.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) initiated with Hold rating at Needham.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Market Perform rating and $145 (4% upside) price target at Cowen.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) downgraded to Hold at Needham after posting Q4 results and 2019 guidance.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) downgraded to Underweight with a $0.25 price target after its RSV vaccine failed a late-stage study. Shares down 66% premarket.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox