Cowen likes managed care firms in premarket analyst action

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) initiated with Buy rating and $62 (131% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) initiated with Buy rating and $77 (24% upside) price target at Cowen and Company.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) initiated with Outperform rating and $335 (27% upside) price target at Cowen.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) initiated with Hold rating at Needham.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) initiated with Market Perform rating and $145 (4% upside) price target at Cowen.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) downgraded to Hold at Needham after posting Q4 results and 2019 guidance.