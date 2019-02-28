BTIG repeats "sell" on Square's weak outlook, increased spending

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes that Square's (NYSE:SQ) higher-than-expected spending and weaker-than-expected Q1 and FY2019 outlook leads him to reiterate his sell rating on the stock.

Square drops 6.1% in premarket trading.

The high end of Square's Q1 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $47M-$51M trails BTIG's estimate of $73.0M and consensus estimate of $70.4M.

FY2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $405M-$415M is less than BTIG estimate of $432M, consensus of $421M.

Square's lower-than-expected bottom line forecast due to an increase in spending on newer services outside of Square's core payment processing business, Palmer writes.

Previously: Square slumps 6.6% after Q1 EPS guidance trails consensus (Feb. 27)